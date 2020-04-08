Resident Evil 3 Debuts in 2nd on the UK Charts, Persona 5 Royal Debuts in 5th - Sales

The remake of Resident Evil 3 has debuted in first on the UK physical charts, according to GfK for the week ending April 4, 2020. Sales for the game were less than half of what 2019's Resident Evil 2 sold. However, with so many retailers closed it is possible it sold better digitally.

Persona 5 Royal has debuted in fifth place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has maintained the top spot on the charts for another week. FIFA 20 is in third, followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons in fourth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Resident Evil 3 FIFA 20 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Persona 5 Royal Forza Horizon 4 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Minecraft

