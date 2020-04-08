Resident Evil 3 Debuts in 2nd on the UK Charts, Persona 5 Royal Debuts in 5th - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 516 Views
The remake of Resident Evil 3 has debuted in first on the UK physical charts, according to GfK for the week ending April 4, 2020. Sales for the game were less than half of what 2019's Resident Evil 2 sold. However, with so many retailers closed it is possible it sold better digitally.
Persona 5 Royal has debuted in fifth place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has maintained the top spot on the charts for another week. FIFA 20 is in third, followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons in fourth.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Resident Evil 3
- FIFA 20
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Persona 5 Royal
- Forza Horizon 4
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Minecraft
Yet Persona 5 is dominating the metacritic. Higher score than Animal Crossing, Doom, RE3, and FF7.
P5R. £50/$60 not worth it, even with added extras. IMO some of the added extras detract from what was great about P5. Atlus, more doesn't mean better.. It feels like they had way too many crazy ideas with R. P5R was always going to be a thing, but when you look at P4G and the likes of P3P and P3:FES.. Royal really just seems like its trying to justify a price, by giving you 'extras' that don't really matter. Now, Kasumi and major additions in the story are welcome, but all of this just really makes me wonder how well the game would've done at £35/£40. I wonder how many reveiwers actually played EVERYTHING R had to offer over vanilla, compared to how many just thought 'Wow P5 is great, and now theres more of that, lets add points based on more content' When considering all of this, it's hard for to personally reccomend P5R if you've played Vanilla. Haven't played P5? Get this. Even at the price, you're still getting value for money since you haven't experienced the game yet. Just be aware that you may be a little overwhelmed.
Maybe if Atlus listened and ported P5 to the Switch, sales would be better. Oh well... (Here come the downvotes)
Here comes the port begging. It's been 3 years. Give it a rest, it's pathetic.
What's the obsession with having everything ported to the switch. Nintendo gets shin megami tensei, playstation gets persona, that's the deal with sega/atlus
