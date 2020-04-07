Overcooked! 2: Gourmet Edition Out now for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, Launches for Steam on April 16 - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Ghost Town Games have released Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $48.49 / £37.49 / €42.49. However, for a limited time it has been discounted to $36.37 / £28.12 / €31.87. The game will also launch for Windows PC via Steam on April 16.





Here is what is included in the Gourmet Edition:

Overcooked! 2 and every piece of previously released downloadable content – “Surf ‘n’ Turf,” “Campfire Cook Off,” “Night of the Hangry Horde,” and “Carnival of Chaos.”

– “Surf ‘n’ Turf,” “Campfire Cook Off,” “Night of the Hangry Horde,” and “Carnival of Chaos.” 58 chefs ready to cook up a storm, including those featured in the “Too Many Cooks” pack.

ready to cook up a storm, including those featured in the “Too Many Cooks” pack. Dozens of kitchens – the base game and downloadable content will take you on a journey through 130 weird and wonderful kitchens!

– the base game and downloadable content will take you on a journey through 130 weird and wonderful kitchens! An appetizing menu of recipes – Serve a delicious selection of 26 recipes.

– Serve a delicious selection of 26 recipes. Co-op multiplayer – Aim for those high scores with up to four players in both local and online co-op.

