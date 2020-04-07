Inti Creates Announced Dragon Marked for Death Launches for Steam on April 21 - News

/ 253 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Developer Inti Creates announced the 2D side-scrolling action RPG, Dragon Marked for Death, will launch for Windows PC via Steam on April 21 for $39.99. On the same day update 3.0.0 will release for the Nintendo Switch version, which is the same update the Steam version will release with. Users who purchase the Steam version by May 4 will get the Striker Gear DLC.

Dragon Marked for Death launched for the Nintendo Switch in January 2019 and has sold over 120,000 units.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Dragon Marked For Death is a side-scrolling 2D action RPG that can played solo or with up to four players in local or online multiplayer.

The playable characters in Dragon Marked for Death: Frontline Fighters are the Empress and Warrior.

You play as the survivors of the Dragonblood Clan who set out to take revenge on the Kingdom of Medius, who destroyed their home and captured the Dragonblood Oracle, Amica. To obtain the power they need to enact their revenge, they forge a pact with the Astral Dragon Atruum.

Use your newly acquired powers to take on quests from villagers and raise your status in the kingdom. How you perform in these quests can have a direct effect on the game’s final outcome.

Quests aren’t all about defeating enemies, though. You’ll guard a ship’s passengers from monsters, search for hidden treasure, rescue a princess from a castle under siege, and a lot more!

Choose from four playable characters (Empress, Warrior, Shinobi, or Witch) and defeat your enemies to gain experience and level up. You’ll receive points as you level up that can increase your attack power, defense, agility, and other parameters. Customize your character in a way that best suits your individual playstyle!

Team up with up to four players in co-op multiplayer action via local wireless, or go online with Nintendo Switch Online and use worldwide matchmaking system to play with adventurers all over the world. By strategizing and working together with your party, you’ll be able to achieve even greater results and reap even better rewards!

Get ready to experience the unique, dark fantasy world of the Dragonblood Clan in this intense 2D action RPG!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles