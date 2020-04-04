IGN to Host Summer of Gaming Digital Event in Early June - News

posted 8 hours ago

Gaming website IGN announced it will host a Summer of Gaming digital event in early June as a replacement for the cancelled E3 2020. The event will feature news, publisher and developer presentations, interviews, hands-on demos and more on upcoming games and the next generation hardware, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Confirmed companies that plan to participate include 2K, Square Enix, SEGA, Bandai Namco, Amazon, Google Stadia, Twitter, Devolver Digital, THQ Nordic, and more to be announced.

"With the next generation of console gaming kicking off later this year and gamers eager to learn more about what games they’ll be playing on their new hardware, our online event will be a key moment for publishers and developers to connect with the audience worldwide," said Chief Content and Product Officer at IGN Peer Schneider.





EVP and General Manager at IGN Yael Prough added, "More and more people are turning towards video games for entertainment and escapism. Last week we saw new records for traffic across all of our platforms — we’re excited to bring this Global, Digital Event to our audiences and partners- as this will be an event not to be missed."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

