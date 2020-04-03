Resident Evil 3 Remake Launch Trailer Released, Resistance Adds Jill Valentine on April 17 - News

Capcom has released the launch trailer for the remake of the horror action game, Resident Evil 3. The game is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.

Capcom also announced a free update for Resident Evil Resistance. The update will add Jill Valentine as a playable Survivor on April 17.

Here is an overview of the game:

This latest entry in the 95 million selling Resident Evil franchise delivers the heart-pounding conclusion to the Raccoon City saga, through the perspective of one of video games’ most iconic heroines, Jill Valentine. Raccoon City and its shambling population come to life with vivid high-definition graphics and modernized gameplay mechanics using the RE Engine, previously utilized for acclaimed titles such as Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 7 biohazard, and Devil May Cry 5. Resident Evil 3 includes the four-versus-one asymmetrical online multiplayer game Resident Evil Resistance.

The pulse-pounding narrative of Resident Evil 3 bookends the events of last year’s award-winning Resident Evil 2. Putting players in the role of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine, Resident Evil 3 follows her desperate escape from a city torn apart from the inside by zombies and other horrifying creatures. Blocking her path is the seemingly unstoppable and brutally intelligent bioweapon Nemesis—one of the series’ most notorious adversaries. Jill is not alone in her endeavor to escape – players can also experience a slice of the chaos of Raccoon City as unexpected ally Carlos Oliveira, a member of the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (U.B.C.S.) who’s on a mission to evacuate civilians.

Included with the Resident Evil 3 single player campaign is Resident Evil Resistance, an online asymmetrical four-versus-one multiplayer game. A group of four Survivors must strategically work together to escape diabolical experiments conducted by a vicious Mastermind before time runs out. Each of the six selectable Survivors relies on available weapons and their unique abilities to help each other as they attempt to escape from the twisted scenario. Behind every corner and hidden in every shadow is the Mastermind, who wields a deck of cards to deploy creatures and bioweapons, set traps, and manipulate the environment to overwhelm the Survivors. Notorious Resident Evil franchise villains, including Alex Wesker, Annette Birkin and Ozwell E. Spencer, all bring their own special style of torment to the Mastermind’s chair. A first for the series, as Masterminds, players can control legendary bioweapons, like the menacing Tyrant and the mutated G-Birkin.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

