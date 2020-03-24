Indie Dev: Disappointed PS5 Isn't Backwards Compatible With Legacy Consoles, But Current Games Matter Most - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 1,170 Views
Indie studio Perfectly Paranormal's creative lead Ozan Drøsdal speaking with GamingBolt in a recent interview discussed the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
Drøsdal is disappointed the PlayStation 5 is only backwards compatible with games on the PlayStation 4 and not for games on legacy PlayStation consoles, like the PS3, PS2 and PS1. The Xbox Series X will be backwards compatible with most games on the Xbox One and all the current Xbox 360 and original Xbox games that run on the Xbox One.
"It is a little disappointing to hear that we still can’t use our PS2 libraries without dusting off the ol’ PS2," said Drøsdal. “It is exciting to hear that we can use the original Xbox games on the Series X.
He did add that in the end it is the current generation of games that sells consoles and not games from previous generations.
"But I reckon which console to choose will always boil down to the current gen of games anyway," he added. "Or you can always get both if you save up like crazy!"
Perfectly Paranormal upcoming game, Helheim Hassle, is currently in development for the the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
27 Comments
"Backwards Compatibility" is another choice, and it's a nice choice. But in reality, it's more of a "security blanket" for some, fanboy fodder for others.
In the grand scheme its not crucial. But if millions will use it and it gives them the ability to sell old games, its arguably worth doing.
Sony already has PS1 and PS2 emulators. They could simply port that.
Meanwhile great PS3 and PSP emulators now exist on PC. Sony can create emulators as well.
- -1
- +1
If I buy a new console for $500 it's not to play old games but for next gen games, otherwise I might as well stay with the old consoles. Backwards compatibility is cool, but it's far from being a priority for me.
I agree.Certainly backwards compatibility looks appealing when considering a purchase, but I've rarely used it.
- +6
True, but why are countless old games ported to new consoles? Clearly people are playing this content.
I just bought and played some FFVII today on my X1X.
- -1
Oh, I also bought Doom 64. Its only 5 bucks, played a little of that as well. Then I bought Just Cause 1 (360 BC) because it was 99 cents. I am part of the problem why old games keep coming to new consoles.
- -1
- 0
He's correct. Backwards compatibility is a great feature and it's very consumer friendly, but I don't think it sells consoles at a huge rate.
I believe I played like 1 or 2 backward compatible game so far on my Xbox One :) I really believe this is not a big deal. This is a cool thing to have and more is always better but for my personal experience it does not really matter.
So he is not developing games for PS system but commenting and bad mouthing it??? LOL
I don't see where he's badmouthing it. He clearly implied that he's a PS player.
- 0
Didn't see any badmouth.
He say he knows current gen is much more important but that he would like to also have older games but understand why that wasn't made.
- 0
PS5 will have the right price, and due to the previous console's install base, it will take a commanding lead.
I agree, why cant they allow them to emulate the PS2? or PS3? the cpu is powerfull enough.
Right, its not an impossible endeavor. They could get dedicate a small team to work on the emulators and test games. In return Sony could make money from selling old games.
- 0
I can play PS2 games on my launch model PS3. No need to dust off my PS2.
It'd be a nice feature for the one or two older ps3 games I wouldn't mind replaying. But I think I'll live.
Sony should opt for a BC add-on (with PS3+PS2 chips), using an external communication slot, like old gaming systems did generations ago. Say you want the BC add-on then you pay $100-150 for it, so only users that want BC will be the ones paying for it. Or perhaps the inclusion of a Pro console, with the chips built-in and better specs supporting full BC.
Don't know it would well accepted, but yes perhaps with USB 3.0 or the SDD slot they could sell some add-on, but 150 would be considered too expensive (unless it came with several games included).
- 0
I like the idea in general. As for price, heck even $200 doesn't seem crazy. How much get's spent by customers on Remastered games? Just $200 and 99% of all PS games ever will play on the new console? It would work, but you would still have more than enough who couldn't afford it and would complain. If it's that important, and requires a cost, well. Better than nothing though I would think? Maybe separate BC 'cards'? PS1, PS2, PS3. $50 each? Pay for what you want to play?
- 0
Although unfortunate that information haven't been confirmed (but almost sure it won't have) there is PSNow, Classics, Remasters and other ways that a good amount of previous gen games have been made available from PS4 onwards. But yes even though most consumers don't care or bring profit to the platform it is sad that BC for all gens isn't available.
The way MS has handled BC is likely profitable. It has even boosted the number OG Xbox and 360 games found in their digital store.
- +1
I imagine it is, but perhaps less than the way Sony is doing? We don't know, probably both companies done their projection and reached different results so one was driven to give "free BC" and have people rebuy the titles since most wouldn't have the original and sony gone with remasters and classics.
- -1
PS1 and PS2 emulators don't matter as much as a great PS3 emulator in my opinion. Black Ops 2 still a popular game on 360/BC.
Current generation games are obviously needed however without BC, companies nickle and dime their customers in repurchasing there games just to play them on another console. He probably likes the sound of that better because future $$$.
Buying a console for backwards compatibility is a CHOICE. Finding copies of previous generation titles to play on a backwards compatible console is also a CHOICE. Buying a remaster is a CHOICE as well. No one is making you.
- +9