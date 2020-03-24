Indie Dev: Disappointed PS5 Isn't Backwards Compatible With Legacy Consoles, But Current Games Matter Most - News

/ 1,170 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Indie studio Perfectly Paranormal's creative lead Ozan Drøsdal speaking with GamingBolt in a recent interview discussed the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Drøsdal is disappointed the PlayStation 5 is only backwards compatible with games on the PlayStation 4 and not for games on legacy PlayStation consoles, like the PS3, PS2 and PS1. The Xbox Series X will be backwards compatible with most games on the Xbox One and all the current Xbox 360 and original Xbox games that run on the Xbox One.

"It is a little disappointing to hear that we still can’t use our PS2 libraries without dusting off the ol’ PS2," said Drøsdal. “It is exciting to hear that we can use the original Xbox games on the Series X.

He did add that in the end it is the current generation of games that sells consoles and not games from previous generations.

"But I reckon which console to choose will always boil down to the current gen of games anyway," he added. "Or you can always get both if you save up like crazy!"

Perfectly Paranormal upcoming game, Helheim Hassle, is currently in development for the the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles