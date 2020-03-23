Those Who Remain and Deliver Us The Moon Delayed Due To Coronavirus - News

Wired Productions announced via Twitter it has pushed back the release of Those Who Remain and the console ports of Deliver Us The Moon, due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Those Who Remain will now launch later in June 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Deliver Us The Moon will now launch digitally for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 24, while the physical Deluxe Edition will now launch in July 2020, alongside the Nintendo Switch and Collector's Edition. This is to make sure Wired Productions can work with their partners to release the game in all territories at once.

Important information about the release of Deliver Us The Moon and Those Who Remain. pic.twitter.com/PuU1xASz2Z — Wired Productions (@WiredP) March 20, 2020

