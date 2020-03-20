Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Rated in South Korea - News

by, posted 15 hours ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered has been rated in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee. The rating was filed on February 26. The game had been previously rated for the PlayStation 4 in Europe by the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board.

Activision has yet to announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

