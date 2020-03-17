VR Rhythm Game Beat Saber Sales Top 2 Million Units - Sales

Developer Beat Games announced the virtual reality rhythm game, Beat Saber, has sold over two million units worldwide across all VR platforms, and has sold over 10 million songs through DLC.

"Beat Saber continues to dominate the VR gaming charts and has gone Double-Platinum, selling over 2 million copies worldwide across all VR platforms," reads the announcement. "In addition to breaking records within the VR community, the game has also proven to be a successful platform for artists to connect with fans—selling over 10 million songs through downloadable content."





Here is an overview of the game:

Beat Saber is an immersive rhythm experience you have never seen before! Enjoy tons of handcrafted levels and swing your way through the pulsing music beats, surrounded by a futuristic world. Use your sabers to slash the beats as they come flying at you – every beat indicates which saber you need to use and the direction you need to match. With Beat Saber you become a dancing superhero!

Key Features:



Feel the Rhythm: Immerse yourself in the smoothest combination of music beats and visual effects in Beat Saber’s truly unique gameplay.

Handcrafted Levels & Music: Unlike other rhythm games with generated content, music and levels in Beat Saber are drawn precisely by hand to enhance the music experience.

Challenging Campaign: Get better every day while completing objectives and challenges in the Campaign.

Rise Up the Global Leaderboards: Compete against other Beat Saberists around the world in various difficulties.

Easy to Learn, Fun to Master: Everyone can understand the basic game mechanics. It's easy for anyone to pick up and play.

Great Exercise: Exercise while dancing and slashing the beats, Beat Saber gets you moving.

