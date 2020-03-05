Broomstick League Headed to PS4 and Xbox One, Out Now for Steam Early Access - News

Publisher Blue Isle Publishing and developers Virtual Basement, Code Headquarters, and Blue Isle Studios announced the fast paced, high-flying online sports game, Broomstick League, is available now for Windows PC via Steam Early Access, and is in development for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Here is an overview of the game:

Broomstick League is a fast paced, high-flying online sports game where players divide into teams and streak across massive arenas atop their trusty broomsticks. Take possession of the ball and rush it through the stadium as you outmaneuver other players in an effort to score.

Equipped with a broomstick and wand, players must hone their flying skills and use magic to dodge enemies, defend their goal and make awe inspiring plays. Armed with the blast spell that knocks the ball out of your opponent’s hands, and the blink spell which teleports players to create goal scoring opportunities, there are endless combinations of plays with no two matches being the same. Customize your witch or wizard and equip a variety of unlockable broomsticks, wands and other magical cosmetics.

It’s time to polish your broomsticks, practice your aerobatics and enter the Broomstick League!

Key Features:

Fast Paced Matches: Play one-versus-one, two-versus-two, or three-versus-three matches with friends or match-make with opponents from around the world. Form magical teams with your friends to see who will dominate the skies.

Play one-versus-one, two-versus-two, or three-versus-three matches with friends or match-make with opponents from around the world. Form magical teams with your friends to see who will dominate the skies. Realistic, Fantastical Gameplay: Pick up speed while dive bombing to fly past a defender. Cast a spell on your opponent to blast the ball away or use the blink spell and teleport to a more favorable position. Surprise your enemies and gain the advantage.

Pick up speed while dive bombing to fly past a defender. Cast a spell on your opponent to blast the ball away or use the blink spell and teleport to a more favorable position. Surprise your enemies and gain the advantage. Character Customization: Personalize the look of your witch or wizard with the deep pool of creative options available; unlock new broomsticks, wands, and much more. Perform a variety of taunts and dance moves to rattle your opponents in the arena.

Personalize the look of your witch or wizard with the deep pool of creative options available; unlock new broomsticks, wands, and much more. Perform a variety of taunts and dance moves to rattle your opponents in the arena. Mystical Arenas: Experience high flying sports action within imaginative arenas brimming with magic! Battle it out with giant trolls lurking in the background or score impressive goals while floating on the back of a flying dragon.

Experience high flying sports action within imaginative arenas brimming with magic! Battle it out with giant trolls lurking in the background or score impressive goals while floating on the back of a flying dragon. Player Progression and Stats: Track your progress with leader boards, stats tracking and a player leveling system to prove you are the most skillful broomstick pilot in the land.

