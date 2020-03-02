Mario Kart Tour Multiplayer Launches March 8 - News

/ 355 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Mario Kart Tour launched for iOS and Android in September 25 and it has yet to get multiplayer. However, Nintendo announced via Twitter multiplayer will be arriving on the game on Sunday, March 8 at 8pm PST / 11pm EST.

You will be able to race against friends and strangers in Standard Races and Gold Races. Standard is where you race against players to raise your grad, while Gold Races is available exclusives to Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscribers to compete with the best of the best for get the highest grade.

"Race against players worldwide to raise your grade under rules that change daily in Standard Races and Gold Races," reads the announcement. "When racing friends or others nearby, Rooms let you pick speed, item slot number, and more. Play your way when Mario Kart Tour multiplayer launches Mar. 8, 8 PM PT!"

Race against players worldwide to raise your grade under rules that change daily in Standard Races and Gold Races. When racing friends or others nearby, Rooms let you pick speed, item slot number, and more. Play your way when #MarioKartTour multiplayer launches Mar. 8, 8 PM PT! pic.twitter.com/ckkekAsbHS — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) March 3, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

Mario Kart takes a world tour!

Mario and friends go global in this new Mario Kart as they race around courses inspired by real-world cities in addition to classic Mario Kart courses! These destinations will be featured in tours that rotate every two weeks! In addition to courses based on iconic locales, some of your favorite Mario Kart characters will get variations that incorporate the local flavor of cities featured in the game!

Endless Mario Kart fun at your fingertips!

The Mario Kart series known and loved by many is ready to take the world by storm—one smart device at a time! With just one finger, you can steer and drift with ease, sling devastating items as you go for the gold in cups filled with new and classic Mario Kart courses.

Nab first place with items and Frenzy mode!

In Mario Kart Tour you have access to an arsenal of powerful items that can mix things up on the racetrack! Turn up the heat by activating the new Frenzy mode, which gives an unlimited supply of a certain item and makes you invincible! Make the most of the ensuing chaos, as Frenzy mode only lasts a short time!

Collect drivers, karts, badges, and more!

Earn Grand Stars by racing or fire off the featured pipe to receive more drivers, karts, and gliders! You can also proudly display badges, earned by completing certain challenges, next to your in-game name!

Bonus challenge courses put a twist on traditional races!

In certain races, 1st place isn’t always the goal. With names like “Vs. Mega Bowser” and “Goomba Takedown,” these bonus challenge courses demand a different approach to gameplay and strategy!

Race to increase your online rank!

Boost with the best of ’em! Your high scores will determine how you compare to other players all over the world. Keep practicing and trying out different combinations of drivers, karts, and gliders to increase your score and rise to the top!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles