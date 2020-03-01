My Hero One’s Justice 2 Trailer is All About the Villains - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Byking have released a new trailer for My Hero One’s Justice 2 that is all about the villains of the game.

My Hero One’s Justice 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan on March 12, and for the same platforms and Windows PC via Steam on March 13 in North America and Europe.

