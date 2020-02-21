Road to Guangdong Headed to PS4 - News

A listing on Amazon.co.uk reveals the story-based road trip game, Road to Guangdong, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on June 19. However, it is possible the release date is a placeholder.

The game first launched for Windows PC via Steam in June 2019 and will launch for the Xbox One in the middle of 2020.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A family emergency reunites a young art graduate and her elderly aunt for a memorable road trip across 1990s China. Settle into the driving seat for a moving tale of faded memories, family ties and generational angst. With tough choices at every turn, how will your journey of discovery end?

Sunny’s life is at a crossroads. She knows everything’s about to change. She just doesn’t know how yet. She glances again at the contract. The good news is she’s now the proud owner of her family‘s cherished restaurant. The bad news? It’s seen better days.

A tap at the door announces the arrival of her aunt, Guu Ma. Yep, everything’s about to change alright. But the “how” part will be decided by a bunch of strangers she’s only seen in faded photographs.

On a mission to revive their struggling family restaurant, Sunny and Guu Ma must visit long-lost relatives in search of secrets that will bring diners flooding back. But it won’t be easy. The long trip with her ageing aunt will truly test their relationship as cultural differences bubble to the surface. Only by making tough choices along the way will Sunny discover what fate has in store for her.

Keep your car on the road: A treasured part of her family for longer than Sunny can remember, Sandy has carried her loved ones through many a crisis. But her beloved car is falling apart and she’ll need a helping hand to respond to this latest emergency. Only careful driving and regular checks under the bonnet will enable her to carry Sunny to the climax of her quest.

Key Features:

Penned by author Yen Ooi, this captivating coming-of-age tale is set against the evocative backdrop of 90s China.

Play your part in a touching interactive story where your decisions decide Sunny’s fate.

Explore the sights and sounds of Guangdong through vibrant animations and a memorable soundtrack.

Fall in love with a colorful cast of characters, each with unique personalities and rich backstories.

Maintain your car by keeping tabs on fuel consumption, tyre wear and engine condition.

Keep the mechanics away by topping up oil and fuel levels and repairing and replacing worn out parts.

