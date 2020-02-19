Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending February 15 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 786 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 273,012 consoles sold for the week ending February 15, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 162,189 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 49,861 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,888 units.
Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 27,409 units (+11.16%). PS4 sales are down 91,692 units (-35.58%), the Xbox One is down 25,844 units (-34.14%) and the 3DS is down 30,655 units (-88.74%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 273,012 (51,089,935)
- PlayStation 4 - 165,989 (107,311,225)
- Xbox One - 49,861 (46,456,602)
- 3DS - 3,888 (75,127,738)
- Switch - 95,048
- PlayStation 4 - 55,090
- Xbox One - 36,162
- 3DS - 1,328
- PlayStation 4 - 78,091
- Nintendo Switch - 65,544
- Xbox One - 11,205
- 3DS - 1,688
- Switch - 105,354
- PlayStation 4 - 26,758
- Xbox One - 1,040
- 3DS - 789
- Switch - 7,066
- PlayStation 4 - 6,050
- Xbox One - 1,454
- 3DS - 83
Switch sales in Japan slowed down by 20% from the week prior, it might due to the shortages as a result of the coronavirus . I really hope this doesn't affect the Switch sales long term