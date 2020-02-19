Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending February 15 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 273,012 consoles sold for the week ending February 15, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 162,189 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 49,861 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,888 units.

Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 27,409 units (+11.16%). PS4 sales are down 91,692 units (-35.58%), the Xbox One is down 25,844 units (-34.14%) and the 3DS is down 30,655 units (-88.74%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 273,012 ( 51,089,935 ) PlayStation 4 - 165,989 ( 107,311,225 ) Xbox One - 49,861 ( 46,456,602 ) 3DS - 3,888 ( 75,127,738 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 95,048 PlayStation 4 - 55,090 Xbox One - 36,162 3DS - 1,328

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 78,091 Nintendo Switch - 65,544 Xbox One - 11,205 3DS - 1,688 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 105,354 PlayStation 4 - 26,758 Xbox One - 1,040 3DS - 789

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 7,066 PlayStation 4 - 6,050 Xbox One - 1,454 3DS - 83

