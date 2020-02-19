Biomutant Developer Says Game is Still in Development - News

Developer Experiment 101 via Twitter announced the open-world action RPG, Biomutant, is still in development. New information on the game has not been released since August 2019 when the special editions were announced. Before that was a new trailer released in December 2018.

Read the complete message from the developer below:

We know that many of you are wondering if the game is still in development. Let us assure you that we’ve never been working harder and more focused on it than now! We are doing everything we can to make this the best game all of us have ever worked on and that it will be as entertaining and great as we can possibly make it. We can only hope for your continued support and patience as we complete the final stages of its development. As some of you might understand or know, the work involved in finishing a game is long, challenging, and unpredictable. The sheer magnitude, size, and length of Biomutant adds to said effort. We will reveal the release date as soon as everyone at our studio feels confident about hitting that date and that the game is ready for it. Again, thank you for your understanding and for your continued support and enthusiasm for our game. From us at Experiment 101.

Biomutant is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

