Deliver Us The Moon Release Date Revealed

Publisher Wired Productions and developer KeokeN Interactive announced the science-fiction thriller, Deliver Us The Moon, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 24, and this summer for the Nintendo Switch. The game first launched for Windows PC Steam in October 2019.

The game will come in standard and deluxe editions. The deluxe edition is priced at $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99 and includes a copy of the game, the original soundtrack, and a 100-page digital art book.

Here is an overview of the game:

Powered by Unreal Engine 4, Deliver Us The Moon is set in an apocalyptic near-future where the Earth’s resources have been depleted and humanity looks to the stars. Nations band together to create the World Space Agency—an organisation tasked with solving the extreme energy crisis. The solution: colonization and exploitation of the moon’s natural reserves of Helium-3 to serve the energy needs of a growing Earth population. Suddenly, and without warning, communications with the Moon cease, and the energy source is lost. Plunged into darkness and without power, years pass as world governments come together once more to embark on a new mission – to re-establish the energy supply and with it hope for the human race.

Released in October 2019, Deliver Us The Moon has been highly praised by both critics and fans alike. In December 2019, the game was upgraded to support real-time ray tracing making it one of the first independent titles to utilize the technology alongside the latest version of Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology. The resultant upgrade delivered one of the most graphically immersive worlds ever seen from an independent studio.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

