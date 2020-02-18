The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Switch Update Adds Touch Support, Save File Integration, Graphical Options, and More - News

/ 334 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

CD Projekt RED have released update 3.6 for the Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition. The update adds touch control support, save file integration, more graphical options, and more.





Read the patch notes below:

Update 3.6 — list of changes:

Added touch control support.

Added save file integration with GOG, Steam, and versions of the game for Switch from different regions.

Added more text languages (in selected regions).

Added more graphical options.

Added multiple performance optimizations.

Fixed various visual and functional bugs.

Various gameplay and crash fixes.

While transferring saves from PC, please keep in mind:

Mod-related bugs and blockers might get transferred from a modded PC game save file.

If the save file name has been changed on PC, the Switch’s Cloud Save feature won’t be able to recognize it.

Additional voice-over languages, added as free downloadable contents in selected regions, will follow later.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Window PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles