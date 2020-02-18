Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and Faeria Free on Epic Games Store From February 20 to 27 - News

Epic Games will be making two more free games available on the Epic Games Store. The free games are Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and Faeria and will be free from February 20 to 27.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Aztez are currently free on the Epic Games Store until Thursday, February 20 at 11am.





Here is an overview of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate:

As Jacob Frye, a young and reckless Assassin, use your skills to help those trampled by the march of progress.

Travel the city at the height of the Industrial Revolution and meet iconic historical figures. From Westminster to Whitechapel, you will come across Darwin, Dickens, Queen Victoria… and many more.

As a gang leader, strengthen your stronghold and rally rival gang members to your cause, in order to take back the capital from the Templars’ hold.

