God Wars Series Tops 300,000 Units Shipped

Publisher Kadokawa Games announced the God Wars series has topped 300,000 units shipped worldwide. The figure includes units shipped to retailers and digital sales.

God Wars: Future Past launched for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in June 2017. An improved version of the game, God Wars: The Complete Legend, released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in September 2018, and for Windows PC via Steam in June 2019.

God Wars 2 is currently in development.





Thanks Famitsu.

