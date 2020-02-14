Combined PS4 and Xbox One Sales in the US are 6% Higher Than the PS3 and Xbox 360 After 75 Months - Sales

The combined sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One after 75 months on the market are six percent higher than the combined sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 after the same amount of time, according to Video Game Industry Analyst at The NPD Group Mat Piscatella.

The PS4 and Xbox One are also 16 percent ahead of the combined sales of the PlayStation 2 and original Xbox after the same amount of time.

The PS3 and Xbox 360 sold a combined 72.13 million units lifetime in the US, according to VGChartz estimates. The PS4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 60.12 million units through February 8, which means the two consoles need to sell another 12.01 million units to outsell the PS3 and Xbox 360.





After 75 months in market, the combined installed base of PS4 and Xbox One in the US market is 6% higher than that of the PS3 and Xbox 360 and 16% above PS2 and Xbox. Premium console gaming remains strong. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) February 14, 2020

