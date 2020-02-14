Wasteland 3 Gets Valentine's Day Trailer - News

Publisher Deep Silver and developer inXile Entertainment have released a Valentine’s Day trailer for Wasteland 3.

The developer was acquired by Microsoft in November 2018, which has helped them by giving them more time and resources to make the best possible game, according to the InXile's Jeremy Kopman.

View the Valentine's Day trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

From the creators of Wasteland 2 and Torment: Tides of Numenera comes Wasteland 3! Following the critically acclaimed releases of 2014’s Wasteland 2 and 2015’s Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut, fans have been clamoring for a direct sequel. Wasteland 3 is currently in development with a target release in spring 2020.

Key Features:

A party-based role-playing game, with a renewed focus on our trademark complex story reactivity and strategic combat.

By including a player vehicle, environmental dangers, and a revamped, more fluid action system, we are evolving on Wasteland 2‘s deep tactical turn-based combat and unique encounter design.

Play by yourself or with a friend in story-driven synchronous or asynchronous multiplayer. Choices open up (or close off) mission opportunities, areas to explore, story arcs, and lots of other content.

Your Ranger Base is a core part of the experience. As you help the local people and establish a reputation in Colorado, quests and narrative will force you to make decisions on how to lead.

The game will be set in the savage lands of frozen Colorado, where survival is difficult and a happy outcome is never guaranteed. Players will face difficult moral choices and make sacrifices that will change the game world.

Wasteland 3 will feature a deep and engaging story utilizing a newly-revamped dialog tree system from the celebrated writers of Torment: Tides of Numenera.

Wasteland 3 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 19.

