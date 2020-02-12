Tactics Game Dog Duty Launches This Spring for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Soedesco and developer Zanardi and Liza announced the real-time tactics game, Dog Duty, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this spring, alongside the official launch of the Steam version. It is out now for Steam Early Access.

"It’s great to work together with Soedesco Studios on the development of Dog Duty and to see them bring the game to other platforms. I’m confident in their skills, as they’ve made great progress so far,” said Zanardi & Liza founder Leonardo Zimbres. "The console version looks and plays well and I can’t wait for the release."

Here is an overview of the game:

Control a squad of misfits as they go up against some evil bigwig Octopus Commander and his army who are threatening world-peace. In this fun, fast-paced real-time tactics game, you go into combat and use guerrilla warfare to eliminate all octo-scum. Fight on top of your moving vehicle as you go from island to island to liberate outposts and defeat wicked bosses in their crazy octo-machines. Wreck those squids up, but beware, they’re well-armed.

Key Features:

Assemble a three-person squad and fight in Real Time Squid combat.

Liberate outposts to cut-off weapon, armor and other octo-supplies.

Defeat epic bosses and kill your way to the Evil Octopus Commander.

Fight on top of your armored octo-frying vehicle while driving.

