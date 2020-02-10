Phil Spencer: Xbox Team Will be Bold Between Now and Launch of Xbox Series X - News

/ 476 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer announced Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Series X, at The Game Awards in December 2019, alongside Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

Spencer speaking with Gamertag Radio in an interview said he wasn't originally a fan of announcing the console at The Game Awards. It was one of the marketing leads that pushed the idea of The Game Awards reveal.

"The decision was actually pushed forward by one of our marketing leads," said Spencer. "She just stood up in the room and said, 'we should go do something bold, something we’ve never done before. Let’s face it, we’re not in the market position we wanted to be in for this last generation. I don’t think we’re going to disrupt and grow our business by doing what we’ve always done. Let’s go try to do new things.'"





Spencer said the reveal went well, but it could have been a disaster. The response from the reveal has been great, according to Spencer.

"The thing that really made it work though was the work the team did around the video assets that we had," he said. "I’d say for both Hellblade and for Series X, I thought both of them back-to-back really played well.

"It was cool to do it and I think the response has been great. But to be completely honest with you, I could be sitting with you today and it could’ve been a disaster. You have to make those decisions and you make them without all the knowledge of how it’s going to play out."

"I’m really happy with the way [Game Awards] played out and the response from the fans, but every decision we make between now and launch… we’re trying to think about things in a different way," he added.

"Some of them we’ll get right and some of them we won’t, but we’re definitely not going to be meek: we’re going to be bold in what we’re gonna try to do."

The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020, alongside Halo Infinite.

Thanks Video Games Chronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles