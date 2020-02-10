THQ Nordic Opens Nine Rock Games to Develop Survival Shooter Game - News

THQ Nordic announced it has opened up a new studio called Nine Rocks Games. The studio is based in Bratislava, Slovakia and will work on a new survival shooter game. More information on the game will be announced "in due time."

Nine Rocks Games includes developer who have worked on DayZ, Soldier of Fortune: Payback, Conan (2004), and Chaser. The studio will be led by CEO David Durcak, who spent five years as the project lead at DayZ developer Bohemia Interactive.





"We are very much looking forward to setting up shop in our office, gradually optimizing our team size, and getting to work on our project," Nine Rocks Games CEO David Durcak, CEO of Nine Rocks Games. "With THQ Nordic as a partner, our roster of talent found perfect conditions to collaborate on our first joint project."

THQ Nordic CEO Klemens Kreuzer added, "We welcome the newest addition to the THQ Nordic network of studios: Nine Rocks Games. I personally think it is always a great sign in business, when everything just seems to fall into place. The right people at the right time having the right mindset and a meaningful conversation… We are very happy to welcome the Slovak team on board and are excited about our first project with Nine Rocks Games."

