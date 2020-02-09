Tell Me Why is $30 for All 3 Episodes, 'Released a Few Weeks Apart' - News

Developer Dontnod Entertainment on the official Discord for Tell Me Why announced you can purchase all three episodes of the game for a $29.99 and they don't need to be bought separately. The three episodes will be released a few weeks apart from one another.

"Just to confirm some of the info above: Tell Me Why is $29.99 USD for all three episodes! The episodes will be released a few weeks apart, but you won't have to buy each episode separately; they're all included with the $29.99 USD purchase," said the developer via Discord.

Here is an overview of the game:

Tell Me Why is the latest narrative adventure game from DONTNOD Entertainment, the studio behind the beloved franchise, Life is Strange. In this intimate thriller, twins Tyler and Alyson use their special bond to unravel mysteries of their loving but troubled childhood. Set in beautiful small-town Alaska, Tell Me Why features true-to-life characters, mature themes and gripping choices.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

