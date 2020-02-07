Below Launches for PS4 This Spring - News

/ 292 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Developer Capybara Games announced Below will launch for the PlayStation 4 this spring. The game first launched for the Xbox One and Windows PC in December 2018.

The PlayStation 4 version will featured the new Explore mode, which will be available on all versions of the game. Here is an overview of the mode:

Reduced Survival Mechanics: No Hunger or Thirst.

No Hunger or Thirst. Traps, Damage, and Death: No instant kills, plus all damage depletes player Health slowly through bleeding, giving players a chance to recover.

No instant kills, plus all damage depletes player Health slowly through bleeding, giving players a chance to recover. Permanent Bonfire Checkpoints: Checkpoints can always be returned to after death, allowing players to continue progressing deeper into the underworld.

View the PlayStation 4 announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Test your adventurer mettle against The Isle’s procedural subterranean labyrinths. Explore a large, interconnected underworld crawling with cunning wildlife, deadly traps and stalked by a shadowy presence. Survive the perils of The Depths and unearth what lies below… or die trying..

Below is a procedural terrarium filled with life, mystery and death.

Key Features:

Explore – Explore the vast subterranean underworld of The Isle: a dangerous, unfathomable deep. Choose your path through the randomly generated labyrinth crawling with deadly monstrosities, traps and hazardous environments. Perma-death awaits at every false step, and there are no hints to guide you.

– Explore the vast subterranean underworld of The Isle: a dangerous, unfathomable deep. Choose your path through the randomly generated labyrinth crawling with deadly monstrosities, traps and hazardous environments. Perma-death awaits at every false step, and there are no hints to guide you. Survive – Spelunking through The Depths of Below is a treacherous endeavor, with death around every corner. The world is alive with flora & fauna, and there are many ways to scavenge materials and harvest ingredients to create life-saving remedies or useful survival tools.

– Spelunking through The Depths of Below is a treacherous endeavor, with death around every corner. The world is alive with flora & fauna, and there are many ways to scavenge materials and harvest ingredients to create life-saving remedies or useful survival tools. Discover – What lies below? Only the bravest wanderers will find out. The Depths are filled with secrets and danger. Below embraces the idea that players enjoy discovering secret areas, finding hidden passageways and unraveling the deepest mysteries hidden in the darkness.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles