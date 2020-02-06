Final Fantasy VII Remake Timed Exclusivity Pushed Back Due to the Delay - News

/ 473 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

It was discovered in December on the box art for Final Fantasy VII Remake the game will be a PlayStation 4 timed exclusive until March 3, 2021.

The game was recently delayed from March 3 to April 10 and now the box art has been updated to reflect the delay. The game will now be a PlayStation 4 timed exclusive until April 10, 2021.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 10.

View the updated box art below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Rebuilding and expanding upon the legendary RPG for today, Final Fantasy VII Remake tells the story of a world fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic adventures that await him.

Thanks Siliconera.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles