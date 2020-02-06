Final Fantasy VII Remake Timed Exclusivity Pushed Back Due to the Delay - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 473 Views
It was discovered in December on the box art for Final Fantasy VII Remake the game will be a PlayStation 4 timed exclusive until March 3, 2021.
The game was recently delayed from March 3 to April 10 and now the box art has been updated to reflect the delay. The game will now be a PlayStation 4 timed exclusive until April 10, 2021.
Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 10.
View the updated box art below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Rebuilding and expanding upon the legendary RPG for today, Final Fantasy VII Remake tells the story of a world fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic adventures that await him.
15 Comments
See the wording on the box art suggest (to me personally) that it's only gonna have a PC port. I don't think it's going anywhere else but PlayStation and PC for the long haul.
These timed exclusivity deals are quite anti-consumer, but unfortunately it seems they are profitable.
It's also anti-whatever company is making the game. Because i any game was going to be multiplatform anyway, taking money to keep it away from a fanbase really stains the company's name.
- -1
I'm not sure about that since the company chooses to take the exclusivity deal, so they deserve any potential backlash. Essentially they are profiting from keeping the game away from a portion of the players.
- 0
That's what I said. Screw them.
- 0
Cool. I misunderstood.
- 0
Yeah... too bad that timed exclusivity is paying for the actual project. It's a simple market reality. I am simply glad that we are getting the game.
- 0
Paying for the project equals exclusivity. This is paying to keep the game away from other fanbases.
- 0
So... are we assuming that it's a Sony timed exclusive so it will appear as a launch PS5 title or...?
Will it be on the PS5? Probably.
Launch? I don't think so. I think it is exclusive to the PS4 not to Sony.
So it won't be on the PS5 until April at the earliest. That's like 6 months after launch.
- 0
If PS5 is Backward Compatible like people think... it's a null situation anyway and you know Sony will use it to advertise PS5's BC.
- +1
To me money hating this game for a year since really silly as it's not gonna be a system seller for the Xbox anyways. Such a shame I gotta wait a year to play it but Oo well at least by then the second episode might be out
Two things. 1) Why when people bring up "money hating" do they never consider that Microsoft has WAY WAY WAY more money than Sony. How could Sony EVER out money Microsoft.
2) If the first episode is timed.. isn't it logical the second would also be timed?
- 0