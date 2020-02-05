Castlevania Netflix Animated Series Season 3 Premieres March 5 - News

The streaming service Netflix announced the third season of the Castlevania Netflix animated series will premiere on March 5.

Netflix says season three will feature "more mystery, murder, mayhem, and vampires than ever."

Season three was greenlit by Netflix in October 2018 and the second season released on October 26, 2018.

