Sony Suggests PS5 Price Has Not Been Determined - News

/ 780 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Sony’s Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki during the latest earnings call to investors suggested that the launch price of Sony's next generation console, the PlayStation 5, has not been set yet.

"First, we must absolutely control the labour cost, the personnel cost, it must be controlled," said Totoki. "And the initial ramp up, how much can we prepare initially, we will work on the production and the sales and we will have to prepare the right volume as we launch this.

"What is not very clear or visible is because we are competing in the space, so it’s very difficult to discuss anything about the price at this point of time, and depending upon the price level, we may have to determine the promotion that we are going to deploy and how much costs we are prepared to pay.

"So it’s a question of balance and because it’s a balancing act it’s very difficult to say anything concrete at this point of time, but when I said smooth transition, we mean that we will definitely choose the optimal approach and that we will try to have the best balance so that we will be profitable in the life, during the life of this product."

Sony plans to release the PS5 in Holiday 2020.

The company also announced lifetime shipment figures for the PlayStation 4 have reached 108.9 million units. Sony shipped 6.1 million PS4 consoles during the 2019 holiday quarter, which is down by two million during the same period a year ago.

Thanks Video Game Chronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles