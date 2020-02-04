The Wonderful 101: Remastered Kickstarter Campaign for Switch, PS4 and PC - News

/ 402 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Platinum Games has launched a Kickstarter campaign for a remastered version of the 2013 Wii U title The Wonderful 101 to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

The campaign in less than 24 hours has raised over $1 million and fully funded the remastered ports to all three platforms. Now that it has hit $1 million a Time Attack mode will be added and at $1.5 million Luka's First Mission, a brand new 2D side scrolling adventure starring a young hero, will be added to the game.

Director Hideki Kamiya suggested to Gematsu a release on the Xbox One could happen as well.

"The initial goal is Switch," said Kamiya. "Depending on stretch goals, we will be porting it to more and more consoles like PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam. That is the goal right now."





The Wonderful 101: Remastered remaster will release this April. the Kickstarter campaign will run until Marcg 6 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET. Platinum Games will be self-publishing the game.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Wonderful 101: Remastered will feature various refinements overseen by director Hideki Kamiya to make the game more user-friendly for players. These improvements include on-screen directives, sub-menu placement, information pop-ups, and unique game play adjustments for new hardware. Although Kamiya feels The Wonderful 101 is already one of his largest games, completely new modes will be added if the corresponding stretch goals are met! These modes will be available later to backers will receive them for free!

About the Kickstarter Campaign

Backers will be able to support the campaign at a wide array of reward tiers and with exclusive goods ranging from The Wonderful 101: Remastered soundtracks, comics, and art books, to extremely rare, one-of-a-kind items like pendants, custom-made masks, and jackets! There will also be a “Defense of Blossom City” social media challenge, in which supporters can unite to achieve certain social media goals to open up additional rewards and increase awareness of the campaign.

Director Hideki Kamiya and producer Atsushi Inaba will also be actively involved in the month-long campaign, providing weekly updates with an inside look into the development of The Wonderful 101: Remastered and interviews with key team members.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles