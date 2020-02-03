Retailer Lists October 30, 2020 for Metroid Prime 4 Release Date - News

Nintendo officially announced Metroid Prime 4 back in June 2017 at E3. Not much has been heard about the game since it was announced.

Former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime at the end of 2018 said "the game is well in development." However, Nintendo's Senior Managing Executive Officer Shinya Takahashi in January 2019 said development on the game was not meeting expectations and had been restarted from scratch at Retro Studios.

Czech online video game retailer Super Gamer has listed the game for an October 30, 2020 release. October 30 is a Friday this year, which is the day of the week Nintendo releases the majority of their big games in Europe.

The release date should be treated as a rumor until an official release date is announced.

