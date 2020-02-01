New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Monster Energy Supercross 3 - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 23 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

February 3

Please The Gods

February 4

Wide Ocean Big Jacket

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance—Tactics

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 3

February 5

7th Sector

February 6

Yuoni: Rises

SEN: Sesven Eight Nine

Just a Phrase by POWGI

Shiny Ski Resort

Nerved

Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~

Knights and Bikes

Kunai

February 7

EQQO

Rune Lord

Crash Drive 2

The Turing Test

The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition

Marooners

Kity Powers' Matchmaker

Zero Zero Zero Zero

Bridge Builder Adventure

Super Korotama

