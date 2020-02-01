New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Monster Energy Supercross 3 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 351 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 23 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
February 3
- Please The Gods
February 4
- Wide Ocean Big Jacket
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance—Tactics
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 3
February 5
- 7th Sector
February 6
- Yuoni: Rises
- SEN: Sesven Eight Nine
- Just a Phrase by POWGI
- Shiny Ski Resort
- Nerved
- Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~
- Knights and Bikes
- Kunai
- EQQO
- Rune Lord
- Crash Drive 2
- The Turing Test
- The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition
- Marooners
- Kity Powers' Matchmaker
- Zero Zero Zero Zero
- Bridge Builder Adventure
- Super Korotama
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.