Xbox One Hardware Revenue Dropped 43% Last Quarter - Sales

/ 316 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft earlier announced their overall gaming revenue decreased 21 percent year-over-year, while Xbox content and services revenue also decreased by 11 percent. However, there was reason to celebrate with "Xbox Game Pass subscribers more than doubled this quarter," according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Xbox One hardware revenue did see a drop of 43 percent for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The drop in revenue was due to the lower price of the console, as well as a drop in sales.

Xbox One hardware and software sales are expected to continue to drop throughout 2020 as gamers are waiting for the launch of the next generation of home consoles in holiday 2020.





Summary for Microsoft Gaming (Xbox) segment:



- Hardware continues to decline significantly as XB1 reaches end of lifecycle.

- Full Game Sales and add on content sales declined due to tough comp last year (RDR2/Fortnite).

- Subscriptions spending (Game Pass/XBLG) is up. pic.twitter.com/4sa2UVsR78 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 29, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles