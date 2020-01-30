Nintendo: Coronavirus is Impacting Switch Production in China - News

Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa said at a news briefing did reveal that the coronavirus epidemic has impacted the production of the Switch in China.

Nintendo earlier released their financial report for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 52.48 million units, while the Nintendo 3DS hit 75.71 million units shipped. The company also increased their forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 from 18 million to 19.5 million.

With the new forecast of 19.5 million it would leave 1.75 million more Switch units to ship in the current quarter to reach their forecast. This is a drop from 2.47 million during the same quarter a year ago. This could be due to the coronavirus in China or Nintendo could be conservative with their forecast.





