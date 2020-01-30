Slime Rancher: Deluxe Edition Launches April 7 for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Monomi Park announced a new physical edition of the first-person sandbox game, Slime Rancher: Deluxe Edition, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide on April 7 for $34.99 / €34.99 / £29.99.

The Deluxe Edition includes the following:

The full game and every content update.

The popular “Secret Style Pack” and “Fashion Playset” downloadable content packs.

A guide to the Far, Far Range—the Slimepedia booklet.

Digital copies of the original soundtracks (parts one and two) with over 50 songs.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Slime Rancher, players take on the role of Beatrix LeBeau: a plucky, young rancher who sets out for a life a thousand light years away from Earth on the ‘Far, Far Range’ to stake a claim and make her fortune wrangling slimes.

Players collect colorful slimes, grow crops, harvest resources, and explore the untamed wilds through the mastery of their all-purpose vacpack!

With the Slime Rancher: Deluxe Edition experienced explorers of the Far, Far Range can blaze a new trail, while novice Slime farmers can explore a vast, distant planet filled with jiggly Slimes for the first time.

Monomi Park originally launched version 1.0 of Slime Rancher on Steam and Xbox One in August of 2017. Since then, the game has received over a dozen free updates that have included new slimes, zones, gadgets, and holiday events. Slime Rancher has delighted players and families around the world selling over two million copies and winning multiple awards including being named “Best Simulation Game” in Game Informer’s Best of 2017 awards. Skybound Games and Monomi Park previously partnered to release the game in first-ever physical boxed editions in the fall of 2018.

