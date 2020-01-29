RPG Platformer Underhero Release Date Revealed for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Digerati and developer Paper Castle announced announced the RPG platformer, Underhero, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 11 in North America and February 12 in Europe, the Nintendo Switch on February 13, and the Xbox One on February 14. The game will be 20 percent off at launch for the Switch and PS4, and the same discount for pre-orders of the Xbox One version.

Here is an overview of the game:

Underhero is an RPG platformer where the chosen hero has failed, and an underling of the evil king reluctantly takes his place as the new hero. Use timing-based combat to defeat enemies as you venture across the land, face off against quirky bosses, and save the Chestnut Kingdom from your own evil boss, Mr Stitches!

Key Features:

A side-scrolling RPG adventure, complete with lush pixel art and cartoony aesthetics.

Jump, slash, evade, talk, and bribe your way through a fantasy adventure with a satirical twist.

Turn-based combat… without the turns! Precisely timed actions are your most powerful weapons.

Level up, solve puzzles, find secrets in a world full of friends, foes, and weird inhabitants.

A wonderful original soundtrack composed by Stijn van Wakeren.

A story full of humor and mysteries awaits!.

