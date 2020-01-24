Steam Lunar New Year Sale Now Live - News

The Steam Lunar New Year Sale is now live. The sale will end on January 27 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm UK. Dozens of games have been discounted in celebration of the Chinese New Year and the start of the year of the Rat.

Along with game discounts, there are also Tokens that can be earned. You can earn free Tokens by logging in each day of the sale, as well as earning 100 Tokens for every $1 spent. The Tokens can be spent on discounts in the Lunar Night Market, seasonal stickers, chat room effects, and more.

