Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Debut in 1st and 2nd on the Japanese Charts

posted 3 hours ago

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4) debuted at the top of the retail sales in Japan with sales of 156,993, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 19.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 89,537 units. Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (PS4) debuted in fifth place with sales of 20,095 units. Tokyo Mirage Session FE Encore (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 18,797.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 96,458 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 6,325 units, the 3DS sold 766 units, and the Xbox One sold 73 units.

Here is the complete charts:

01./00. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) {2020.01.16} (¥8.390) - 156.993 / NEW

02./00. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.01.16} (¥7.600) - 89.537 / NEW

03./01. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) - 55.604 / 3.312.358 (-22%)

04./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 35.860 / 583.429 (+67%)

05./00. [PS4] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 # (Koei Tecmo) {2020.01.16} (¥8.800) - 20.095 / NEW

06./00. [NSW] Tokyo Mirage Session FE Encore (Nintendo) {2020.01.17} (¥6.700) - 18.797 / NEW

07./04. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) - 15.790 / 107.698 (+0%)

08./03. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 13.919 / 1.222.666 (-12%)

09./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 12.370 / 2.737.674 (-12%)

10./05. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 12.347 / 3.522.802 (-13%)

