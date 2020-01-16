Taito Announces Touhou Spell Bubble for Switch - News

Taito has announced Touhou Project rhythm puzzle game Touhou Spell Bubble for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch via the eShop in Japan in February for 5,800 yen.





Here is an overview of the game:

Touhou Spell Bubble is a brand-new rhythm puzzle game based on the Touhou Project series. It adds rhythm game elements to bubble shooting-style puzzles with simple controls, which you can enjoy while listening to Touhou music arrangements.

A large number of popular characters from the Touhou Project series will appear, including Reimu Hakurei (voiced by Ayaka Suwa) and Marisa Kirisame (voiced by Naomi Ohzora).

Well-known Touhou music arrangement artists such as IOSYS and Yuuhei Satellite worked on the soundtrack, which includes popular songs and a large number of new songs.

The Taito sound team Zuntata will also work on the in-game background music and arrangements.

A large number of well-known illustrators worked on the character illustrations, including key visual artist Fuzichoco. And with popular voice actors voicing the characters, the unique characters of Touhou will come to life.

