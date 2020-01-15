Mobius Final Fantasy Service to End Later This Year - News

Square Enix announced it will end service for Mobius Final Fantasy on March 31 in Japan and June 30 worldwide.

Mobius Final Fantasy originally launched for iOS and Android in Japan in June 2015, then worldwide on August 2016. It was released for Windows PC via Steam in Japan in November 2016 and worldwide in February 2017.





Read a message from Square Enix on the game shutting down below:

Greetings, Warriors of Light. Thank you for playing and supporting Mobius Final Fantasy throughout the years. After many difficult discussions, Square Enix ended service for the Japanese version of Mobius Final Fantasy in December 2019, after the Warrior of Despair story concluded. Service for the global version of the game will continue until the Warrior of Despair story has concluded on June 30, 2020 at 6:00 pm PDT (UTC-7), at which time service for it, too, will end. The schedule until end of service is as follows: January 15, 2020 at 7:00 pm PST (UTC-8) End-of-service notification (this notice)

March 31, 2020 at 8:00 pm PDT (UTC-7) End of “Magicite” sales in the global version of the game (any purchased “Magicite” can be used until the end of service)

June 30, 2020 at 6:00 pm PDT (UTC-7) End of service

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all our players who have supported us since service began back on August 3, 2016. It is with heavy heart that we must now bring you this sad news. We will continue to implement updates to in-game events, including the conclusion of the Warrior of Despair story, until the end of service, so it is our fondest hope that you will see our adventurers’ fates out to the very last. Thank you for fighting alongside the Warriors of Light and for being a part of the world of Mobius Final Fantasy. May you continue to bring the light of hope to those around you. January 15, 2020

Mobius Final Fantasy Operations Team

