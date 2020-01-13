GameStop Holiday Sales Drop 27.5% in 2019 - News

GameStop has released their quarterly earning report for the holiday period, which ended on January 4, 2020. Revenue for the quarter fell 27.5 percent to $1.83 billion.

GameStop has lowered their full year expectation from a 5 to 10 percent decline in revenue to the "high-teens." GameStop is now predicting a drop in revenue of 19 top 21 percent.

George Sherman, GameStop’s chief executive officer said, "We expected a challenging sales environment for the holiday season as our customers continue to delay purchases ahead of anticipated console launches in late 2020.

"However, the accelerated decline in new hardware and software sales coming out of black Friday and throughout the month of December was well below our expectations, reflective of overall industry trends. On a positive note, we continued to see growth in the Nintendo Switch platform, which supports our view that our sales will strengthen as new consoles and innovative technology are introduced.

"Given the deceleration in sales trends, particularly in December, we are adjusting our sales outlook for fiscal 2019 and now expect fiscal 2019 earnings to be below guidance. While we expect the challenges that we faced in the fourth quarter to continue into fiscal 2020, we believe we have the right long-term action plans in place to optimize profitability and increase new revenue streams in advance of new console introductions for holiday 2020. We look forward to delivering progress against our strategy as we move through the year."

