Matt Booty: Xbox Wants to 'Continue Building Characters, Stories, and Worlds That Can Transcend Generations'

Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty speaking with MCVUK in an interview said that Xbox needs to set a high bar on the quality of games they release. He wants games that can last generations, similar to the success of franchises like Marvel or Lord of the Rings.

"We need to make sure that we hold the bar high on quality, and that we're releasing games that we can be proud of and that the fans can be proud of as Xbox exclusives," said Booty.





"And then lastly, we need to continue building characters, stories and worlds that can transcend generations, devices and platforms. You know, if you look into things like the Marvel characters or Lord of the Rings, when those Marvel characters were first invented in the 1960s, nobody knew that there was going to be a thing called Netflix.

But yet, here we are. And, you know, the Marvel library figures heavily into video streaming. And so I think we are lucky to have worlds and universes like Halo, where there’s characters that can support TV series, books, comic books and all kinds of games. Things like Minecraft that can ship on 23 platforms, and is in schools, and we just need to stay focused on building those kinds of things that really will be generational and last for a while. And I think that if we do that the rest will take care of itself."

Microsoft will release their next generation console, the Xbox Series X, in Holiday 2020.

