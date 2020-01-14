Switch vs 3DS – VGChartz Gap Charts – December 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 690 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. 3DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 1,470,146 – Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 6,260,998 - Switch
Total Lead: 10,094,146 – Switch
Switch Total Sales: 49,808,000
3DS Total Sales: 39,713,854
December 2019 is the 34th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 1.47 million units when compared to the 3DS during the same timeframe and by 6.26 million units in favor of the Switch in the last 12 months. The Switch is currently ahead of the 3DS by 10.09 million units.
The 3DS launched in February 2011 (however, 3DS sales have been aligned to March 2011, since it only launched at the end of February in Japan), while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 49.81 million units, while the 3DS sold 39.71 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
So far it's not even that bad, but from now it's gonna be a massacre. 3DS dropped like a roch in his 4th year, while for Switch the 4th year is gonna be his peak. 3DS shipped 7.67 million in 2014, Switch will almost triple those numbers.
I'd love to see one of these comparing switch and ps4 launch aligned worldwide.
That is one of the monthly Gap Charts. Posting 1 per day it takes a little bit to get through them all.
Last update was 43.5m (PS4) VS 41.67m (Switch).
Next update will see Switch with the lead (PS4 at 47.4m VS Switch at something like 52m)
Here's the most recent post of Switch vs PS4.
Thanks, don't know how I've been missing it haha
Wow, Switch should also be ahead of 3DS + Wii U combined. What a success for Nintendo. Congrats!
I am still not convinced that Switch can sell more than the 3DS lifetime. The 3DS had tons of great Atlus RPGs, but Switch has none through three years. Nintendo cannot sustain Switch sales with first party games alone.
Damn it Rol. You're making it hard for me not to respond. Your troll game is too strong
Gotta stay off that crack man
I only know this is sarcasm, because I know your actual views. There are others who say even more ridiculous stuff than this and are serious.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poe%27s_law
