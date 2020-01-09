Pokémon GO Earned Nearly $900 Million in 2019 - News

Niantic had a successful 2019 with Pokémon GO earning nearly $900 million in the games best year in terms of revenue, according to estimates from intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

The game generated an estimated $894 million in revenue from players. This is more than previous record set when the game launched in 2016 with $832 million. The game also earned $589 million in 2017 and $816 million in 2018.

The growth in revenue can be attributed to a steady schedule of updates in-game and real world events. Last year saw the addition of Team Rocket in July, which helped the game to its fourth and fifth best months, generating $116 million in August and $126 million in September.





Pokémon GO generated $335 million (38%) of its revenue in the US, followed by Japan with $286 million (32%). Germany came in third with $54 million (6%) in revenue. Android accounted for 54% of revenue, followed by iOS with 46%.

