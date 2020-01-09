GAME to Close 40 Stores in the UK - News

posted 31 minutes ago

UK video game retailer GAME announced it plans to close 40 stores in the UK. Some of the GAME stores notified of the closures includes Mansfield, Canterbury, Watford, Glasgow Fort, Leicester, Derby, Norwich Chapelfield, Lakeside, Bexleyheath and Carmarthen.

"We are working closely with landlords throughout the UK to ensure that we do not have to vacate the 40 locations which could lead to a number of job losses," said a GAME spokesperson. "However, we are facing a challenging retail market and GAME with its extensive retail footprint, needs to restructure and landlords need to work with us in setting realistic, fair rents."

UK retail video game sales in the UK for the first time since 2012 dropped in 2019. Video game sales fell 19.8 percent in 2019 to 17.6 million games sold at UK retailers. The games generated revenue of £602.5 million in revenue, which is a drop of 21.7 percent year-on-year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

