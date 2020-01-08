The Surge 2 Kraken Expansion Launches January 16 - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Deck13 Interactive announced the Kraken expansion for The Surge 2 will launch on all platforms the base game is available for on January 16.

The Kraken expansion included in the Season Pass and Premium Edition of the game. The Premium Edition also includes the URBN Gear Pack, Public Enemy Weapon Pack, and Jericho’s Legacy Gear Pack.

Here is an overview of the Kraken expansion:

The Kraken expansion adds hours of narrative-driven content with a brand-new storyline and location, as well as a wealth of new weapons, implants and armor to discover and craft. On the outskirts of Jericho City, enter the VBS Krakow, a massive decommissioned aircraft carrier retrofitted as a retreat for the rich and famous. Battle robot pirates, deranged security systems, and an imposing new boss, each with their own unique combat mechanics. Fight hard and uncover the truth behind the desolate military vessel!

