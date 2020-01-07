GTAV Tops the Europe PlayStation Store Downloads in December 2019

Quantcast
by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 526 Views

Sony has released the Europe PlayStation Store downloads charts for December 2019. Grand Theft Auto V topped the PS4 charts, Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR charts, and Fortnite topped the Free-to-Play Games chart. Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack Pack topped the DLC and Expansions chart.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PlayStation 4

  1. Grand Theft Auto V (6)
  2. EA Sports FIFA 20 (2)
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (1)
  4. Tekken 7 (New)
  5. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (4)
  6. Star Wars Battlefront II (15)
  7. Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (12)
  8. Rocket League (13)
  9. Need for Speed Heat (New)
  10. EA Sports UFC 3 (11)
  11. The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt (RE)
  12. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (10)
  13. Red Dead Redemption 2 (6)
  14. The Forest (RE)
  15. The Sims 4 (16)
  16. Resident Evil 2 Remake (17)
  17. NBA 2K20 (18)
  18. Marvel’s Spider-Man (7)
  19. GT Sport (RE)
  20. Need for Speed (RE)

PlayStation VR

  1. Beat Saber (1)
  2. Blood & Truth (1)
  3. Job Simulator (4)
  4. Superhot VR (6)
  5. Astro Bot Rescue Mission (3)
  6. Until Dawn Rush of Blood (RE)
  7. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (RE)
  8. Farpoint (RE)
  9. Doom VFR (RE)
  10. Batman: Arkham VR (RE)

DLC

  1. Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack (1)
  2. Fortnite – Polar Legends Pack (NEW)
  3. Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack (3)
  4. GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack (4)
  5. Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade (NEW)
  6. Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle (2)
  7. Read Dead Online: One Time Special Offer – 25 Gold Bars (NEW)
  8. Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps – Season Pass (7)
  9. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass (9)
  10. DayZ Livonia (NEW)

Free-to-Play

  1. Fortnite (1)
  2. Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Lite (4)
  3. Destiny 2 (NEW)
  4. Apex Legends (3)
  5. Cuisine Royale (NEW)
  6. Brawlhalla (2)
  7. Playroom VR (RE)
  8. Hitman 2 – Free Starter Pack (NEW)
  9. Dragon ball Xenoverse 2 Lite version (New)
  10. World of Warships: Legends (5)

4 Comments

John2290
John2290 (2 hours ago)

If people would stop playing GTA5 online, we'd have GTA 6 by now.

  • +1
Immersiveunreality
Immersiveunreality (3 hours ago)

2021 announcement for GTA 6 please.

  • 0
think-man
think-man (6 hours ago)

Would have thought by now that everyone who wanted GTA would already own it.

  • 0
John2290
John2290 (2 hours ago)

I own it on three platforms, lol. I'm assuming most own it on at least two consoles.

  • 0