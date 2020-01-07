GTAV Tops the Europe PlayStation Store Downloads in December 2019 - Sales

Sony has released the Europe PlayStation Store downloads charts for December 2019. Grand Theft Auto V topped the PS4 charts, Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR charts, and Fortnite topped the Free-to-Play Games chart. Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack Pack topped the DLC and Expansions chart.

Here is the complete list of charts:

