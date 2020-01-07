GTAV Tops the Europe PlayStation Store Downloads in December 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 526 Views
Sony has released the Europe PlayStation Store downloads charts for December 2019. Grand Theft Auto V topped the PS4 charts, Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR charts, and Fortnite topped the Free-to-Play Games chart. Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack Pack topped the DLC and Expansions chart.
Here is the complete list of charts:
.
Would have thought by now that everyone who wanted GTA would already own it.
I own it on three platforms, lol. I'm assuming most own it on at least two consoles.
- 0