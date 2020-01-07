Leaked PS5 Dev Kit Image Features Better Look at Controller - News

Images of the PlayStation 5 development kit have been leaked over the last few months. The images feature the PS5 dev kit and the controller.

The dev kit for the PS5 features the same V shape that was seen in the leaked render. V in Roman Numerals stand for the number five, so the shape could be a nod to the name of the console. The top left of the front panel features the text "Prototype 1 Not For Sale." There also appears to be six USB ports, as well as an opening where a disc can be inserted.

A new image of the PS5 dev kit has been leaked online, which features a closer look at the new DualShock 5 controller. It is known the controller will feature adaptive triggers and will be haptic-enabled.

View the image below:

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

Thanks ResetEra.

