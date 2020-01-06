Analyst: PS4 Sales in 2020 Will Likely be Below 10 Million Units - Sales

/ 399 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad via Twitter has predicted the PlayStation 4 will likely sell below 10 million units in 2020.

Sony sold 14.4 million PlayStation 4 consoles in 2019, which is below the 18 million sold in 2018. Sales below 10 million would represent a year-over-year drop of more than 30 percent.

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan during Sony's CES 2020 keynote announced the PlayStation 4 has sold-through 106 million units to consumers as of December 31, 2019.

Here is a look at annual hardware sales for PS4 since launch.



2013 was November / December only.



Boost in 2017 driven by Pro launch at end of 2016.



PS4 is in its final year prior to the PS5 launch. 2020 will likely be sub 10m. pic.twitter.com/pUqzbjCF11 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 7, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles