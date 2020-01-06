Analyst: PS4 Sales in 2020 Will Likely be Below 10 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 399 Views
Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad via Twitter has predicted the PlayStation 4 will likely sell below 10 million units in 2020.
Sony sold 14.4 million PlayStation 4 consoles in 2019, which is below the 18 million sold in 2018. Sales below 10 million would represent a year-over-year drop of more than 30 percent.
Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan during Sony's CES 2020 keynote announced the PlayStation 4 has sold-through 106 million units to consumers as of December 31, 2019.
Here is a look at annual hardware sales for PS4 since launch. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 7, 2020
2013 was November / December only.
Boost in 2017 driven by Pro launch at end of 2016.
PS4 is in its final year prior to the PS5 launch. 2020 will likely be sub 10m. pic.twitter.com/pUqzbjCF11
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
4 Comments
With all the fantastic games that come out I think it will be a little over 10 million.
I'm just gonna bet and say it does over 10 million.
Agreed. Probably not much over 10M, but I think it will hit it. Definitely will if they lower the price to $250.
- 0