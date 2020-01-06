Xbox Series X Rear Ports Revealed

Quantcast
by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 770 Views

AMD during their CES presentation showed a brief clip of Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Series X. While the clip did not show off any gameplay and AMD didn't reveal any specs, what was shown off was the rear ports on the console. 

The rear ports on the Xbox Series X includes from top to bottom 1 ethernet port, 1 S/PDIF port, 2 USB-C ports, 2 HDMI ports, and the power port.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


6 Comments

derpysquirtle64
derpysquirtle64 (3 hours ago)

Confirmed fake by Microsoft. Looks like AMD took the render from some shady source.

Azzanation
Azzanation (3 hours ago)

For real?

Imaginedvl
Imaginedvl (5 hours ago)

Hum, the second HDMI port is probably for the HDMI in feature like the Xbox One? I find this very convenient, hopefully it will still be there :)

Landale_Star
Landale_Star (3 hours ago)

Check the update to this story, it seems AMD didn't use a real render and got one from turbosquid.com

drkohler
drkohler (3 hours ago)

Interesting that Liua Shu has just announced the new consoles for "next year". Either Chinese New Year, or someone should definitely give the ceo a hint...

Azzanation
Azzanation (3 hours ago)

Glad they are sticking with the HDMI IN and HDMI OUT like the XB1 offered.

