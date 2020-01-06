Xbox Series X Rear Ports Revealed - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

AMD during their CES presentation showed a brief clip of Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Series X. While the clip did not show off any gameplay and AMD didn't reveal any specs, what was shown off was the rear ports on the console.

The rear ports on the Xbox Series X includes from top to bottom 1 ethernet port, 1 S/PDIF port, 2 USB-C ports, 2 HDMI ports, and the power port.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

